United facing battle to extend Ighalo loan

Alex Turk

Odion Ighalo's January arrival was just one surprising aspect of a turbulent season at Manchester United, and no one could've predicted how well he'd take off.

Ighalo has scored four goals in three starts and eight appearances since joining on deadline day, becoming somewhat of a cult hero amongst supporters.

His own declaration of being a life-long United fan certainly helped his reputation on the terraces, but he's been simply brilliant on the pitch so far.

The no. 25's stunning strike as part of the Reds' 5-0 win at LASK almost two months ago could be his last involvement with the club though.

According to Sky Sports, Shenhua expect Ighalo to return from Old Trafford in time for the new Chinese Super League season set to start in July.

The report adds that Ighalo's parent club are unwilling to extend his loan spell and will only allow him to stay if it's on a permanent deal.

Shenhua are said to value the 30-year-old at a hefty £20million, which could see Newcastle United make a move if their takeover is completed this summer.

It was reported in March that Ighalo had been offered a two-year contract extension worth £400,000-a-week to stay in China.

And despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggesting a deal to sign Ighalo could be completed, the Nigerian revealed last month that the wasn't yet on the table.

Ighalo is genuinely class, he's offered a whole new style of striker for Solskjaer but life is cruel. Can you see United forking out £20m for his services? I, regrettably, can't.

