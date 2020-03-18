United face competition from Juve for Kane

Manchester United may not be alone in their potential pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, following recent reports of other heavyweight interest.

Kane has been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford, amid suggestions that he's pondering leaving Tottenham Hotspur in order to win silverware.

According to Tuttosport, if Juventus can't lure Mauro Icardi away from a scudetto rival in Inter Milan, Maurizio Sarri will turn his attention to the England captain.

The report claims Inter would be prepared to table a mouthwatering offer worth €150million (£136million) if they launch a bid to sign Kane.

It's said that Juventus would be willing to include Paulo Dybala, who held talks with United and Spurs last summer, in the deal.

The Mirror suggest that Manchester City are also keeping tabs on Kane, with Sergio Aguero nearing the end of his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

If United's interest in the 26-year-old is serious, it may not be a straightforward task to acquire his services, especially at the end of the season.

With the Premier League season currently delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kane could feature for Spurs again in the 2019/20 campaign.

He was previously ruled out for the rest of the season and potentially EURO 2020, but the time off could give him time to fully recover.

Kane has scored 17 goals in 25 games so far for Spurs, including 6 goals in 5 Champions League appearances.

It'd be a huge statement by whichever club do sign him, but I think he'll end up earning a bumper deal in North London.