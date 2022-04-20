Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Face Competition From Atletico Madrid For Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez

Manchester United face strong competition from La Liga side Atletico Madrid for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Manchester United is very aware of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez with the Portuguese side certain of selling him for over 100 million.

Manchester United is one of the most attentive sides in the Portuguese market and it should be no surprise that they are in the mix for the Benfica star Darwin Nuñez.

The striker has had a fabulous season with the Eagles while he continues to be linked with many European teams, of course, including the Red Devils.

AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Darwin Nuñez scoring against Ajax for the UEFA Champions League.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker has scored 33 goals so far this season; some of those goals have been against Liverpool, Barcelona, ​​Ajax, and Bayern Munich.

According to reports from the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã (via SportWitness.com), Manchester United "has been very aware" of Darwin Nuñez's progress this season.

Now, the key here is the price tag of Nunez. 

The report says Benfica it's 'convinced' of being able to break the record sale that Joao Felix has set, which was made for around 120 million euros to Atletico de Madrid.

Darwin Nunez

However, the Old Trafford side would have to hurry if they want to get his services since the long list of suitors for the talented Uruguayan striker includes Atletico Madrid.

Simeone's team has great interest in Darwin Nuñez and Atletico's strong relationship with Benfica would not help Manchester United's chances of landing him.

Author Verdict: 

Manchester United needs the signing of Darwin Nunez to refresh their attack since at the moment Cristiano Ronaldo is the only top striker in the team.

In case of injury, United would be left without offensive weight. Two strong signings upfront should be done in order to provide the manager with decent options to choose from.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Face Competition From Atletico Madrid For Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez

By Saul Escudero2 minutes ago
united flag
Transfers

Report: Transfer Of Manchester United Star Midfielder 'Uncertain'

By Saul Escudero15 minutes ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Linked With RB Leipzig Star Christopher Nkunku - Ralf Rangnick Is 'A Big Fan'

By Saul Escudero28 minutes ago
chong
News

Manchester United Man Could Be Given Pre-Season Chance for Recovery

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Mejbri
News

Former Manchester United Captain Hails Midfielder Following Liverpool Defeat

By Kaustubh Pandey6 hours ago
pogba
News

Report: Real Madrid Considering Move for Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

By Rhys James7 hours ago
ten hag 4
Quotes

Rene Meulensteen Gives Verdict On Erik Ten Hag to Manchester United Amid Links With Becoming His Assistant Manager

By Rhys James7 hours ago
Jesse Lingard
Quotes

Jesse Lingard Says 'I Just Want to Play Football' Following Manchester United's Liverpool Defeat

By Rhys James8 hours ago