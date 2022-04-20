Report: Manchester United Face Competition From Atletico Madrid For Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez

Manchester United is very aware of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez with the Portuguese side certain of selling him for over 100 million.

Manchester United is one of the most attentive sides in the Portuguese market and it should be no surprise that they are in the mix for the Benfica star Darwin Nuñez.

The striker has had a fabulous season with the Eagles while he continues to be linked with many European teams, of course, including the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker has scored 33 goals so far this season; some of those goals have been against Liverpool, Barcelona, ​​Ajax, and Bayern Munich.

According to reports from the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã (via SportWitness.com), Manchester United "has been very aware" of Darwin Nuñez's progress this season.

Now, the key here is the price tag of Nunez.

The report says Benfica it's 'convinced' of being able to break the record sale that Joao Felix has set, which was made for around 120 million euros to Atletico de Madrid.

However, the Old Trafford side would have to hurry if they want to get his services since the long list of suitors for the talented Uruguayan striker includes Atletico Madrid.

Simeone's team has great interest in Darwin Nuñez and Atletico's strong relationship with Benfica would not help Manchester United's chances of landing him.

Manchester United needs the signing of Darwin Nunez to refresh their attack since at the moment Cristiano Ronaldo is the only top striker in the team.

In case of injury, United would be left without offensive weight. Two strong signings upfront should be done in order to provide the manager with decent options to choose from.

