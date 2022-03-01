Report: Manchester United Are Favourites To Sign £125million Star Striker

Manchester United have emerged as fresh favourites to sign a £125million rated star striker this summer, according to new reports.

United have set out a number of striker targets to sign this summer including the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and more.

Now, according to a report from Record via TeamTalk, United are in pole position to sign Benfica's star striker Darwin Nunez.

With Edinson Cavani set to leave United this summer as well as Cristiano Ronaldo struggling to lead United's attack alone, the 'Red Devils' have turned their attention to the Uruguayan star.

The 22 year old has caught the eye of many clubs due to his fantastic performances for Benfica.

The Portuguese club had set a £50million price tag for Nunez but rejected offers that were close to that valuation.

The strikers release clause is set at £125million but Benfica would be open to listening to offers and finding another agreement with a club in the summer.

United have been to scout the striker a number of times in the hope to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

