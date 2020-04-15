Stretford Paddock
United 'finalising' deal to sign Grealish

Alex Turk

A hell of a lot of things are up in the air at the moment, outside and inside of football - one of those being the summer transfer window.

With the 2019/20 season severely delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'summer' window may not even be in summer, however, Manchester United will be keen to bolster the ranks at the nearest possible opportunity.

One area that is being widely touted to be addressed is finding a new playmaker, and reports today suggest the Reds are getting closer to their man.

According to Eurosport journalist Manu Lonjon, United are finalising the signing of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

ESPN have conveniently also reported today that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen for the club to press ahead with a move for Grealish.

It's said that Solskjaer asked Ed Woodward to enquire about his services and in January, but United were knocked back on both occasions.

Without getting too overexcited, it seriously feels like this transfer is inevitable once the season comes to its delayed conclusion.

Solskjaer reportedly has been impressed with Grealish's leadership qualities since becoming the Villa skipper; one of many things he's caught the eye with this season.

After scoring nine goals and providing six assists in all competitions this season, the 24-year-old was widely tipped to be in with a shout of a place in Gareth Southgate's EURO 2020 squad.

He's had a fine season and can hopefully carry on in the same light once football resumes, before ultimately arriving at Old Trafford later this year.

