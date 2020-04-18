Stretford Paddock
United 'firmly' in race to sign Aubameyang

Alex Turk

Whenever the summer transfer window opens, whether or not it will even take place in summer, Manchester United are expected to be busy in the market.

Several positions are expected to be looked at to bolster, however, the majority of speculation surrounds a centre-back, playmaker, winger and striker.

The former is an interesting one, with United supposedly missing out on Erling Haaland and Josh King in January before securing Odion Ighalo on a deadline day loan deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seemingly looking to add to his ranks upfront and the Reds have recently been linked to a very interesting name.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are vying to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the end of the season.

Interestingly though, they claim that United are 'firmly' in the race to secure Aubameyang's services from their Premier League rivals.

With Arsenal set to miss out on Champions League qualification again, there is a real chance their best players will jump ship this summer and Aubameyang is arguable at the top of that list.

It's debatable how reliable this report is, however, I'm sure Gunners fans will be suffering serious deja vu following Robin van Persie's brilliant move to Old Trafford back in 2012.

Van Persie arrived at United and instantly helped secure a Premier League title, something Arsenal could never offer.

Maybe, just maybe, Aubameyang could potentially do the same if United's interest is as concrete as that of Van Persie eight years ago.

