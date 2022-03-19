Report: Manchester United Following Leeds United Winger Raphinha Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Manchester United are reportedly following Leeds United winger, Raphinha ahead of the summer transfer window.

Raphinha has been a standout player for Leeds for the last couple of seasons.

The Brazilian was linked with a move to Liverpool in the last few transfer windows.

With Liverpool having signed Luis Diaz it may now give United a better chance of signing the Brazilian this summer.

IMAGO / News Images

According to Gianluigi Longari, United are following the Brazilian ahead of the summer window.

Longari reiterates that Raphinha's release clause currently sits at around €75million but will drop to around €25million if Leeds are to get relegated.

Leeds haven't had a great season and are in the current relegation battle at the bottom of the Premier League table.

If Leeds are to be relegated then Raphinha's new release clause could be a huge bargain pick up for any side.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |