Report: Manchester United Following Leeds United Winger Raphinha Ahead of Summer Transfer Window
Manchester United are reportedly following Leeds United winger, Raphinha ahead of the summer transfer window.
Raphinha has been a standout player for Leeds for the last couple of seasons.
The Brazilian was linked with a move to Liverpool in the last few transfer windows.
With Liverpool having signed Luis Diaz it may now give United a better chance of signing the Brazilian this summer.
According to Gianluigi Longari, United are following the Brazilian ahead of the summer window.
Longari reiterates that Raphinha's release clause currently sits at around €75million but will drop to around €25million if Leeds are to get relegated.
Leeds haven't had a great season and are in the current relegation battle at the bottom of the Premier League table.
If Leeds are to be relegated then Raphinha's new release clause could be a huge bargain pick up for any side.
