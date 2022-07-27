Manchester United Football Director John Murtough Spoke About The Argentinian Centre-Back Lisandro Martinez Joining The Old Trafford Side

Manchester United have seen today his latest signing arrive at Carrington Training Complex from the Dutch side Ajax, the Red Devils' football director has shared his thoughts on Lisandro Martinez.

Erik Ten Hag has certainly wanted the defender for months now, after a negotiation with Ajax for his signature which was a bit hard to get.

This was due to a first official bid from Manchester United being rejected by Ajax, but the Old Trafford side did not give up on signing Martinez and came back with an improved bid.

This offer was of 57 million euros, the Amsterdam side could not easily reject this amount and gave it a thought, to then finally accept the deal for the Argentinian.

According to a report from Manchester United: Lisandro Martinez has completed his transfer from the Eredivisie side Ajax to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old signed a contract with the Red Devils until the summer of 2027 and has the option to extend his contract one more year.

The Centre-back has made 177 appearances at the club level and is a starter for the Argentina National Team.

His latest conquers are the Eredivisie title with Ajax on two occasions and also the Copa America 2021 with Argentina.

The Red Devils' football director John Murtough has given his opinion on Lisandro Martinez upon his arrival, he said:

“Lisandro is an outstanding player who will bring further quality and experience to Erik [Ten Hag]’s squad.

“We are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United and we are looking forward to seeing him develop further and help the team achieve the success we are aiming for.”

Author Verdict:

I am very sure Lisandro will be a lock in the defence and will keep Manchester United safe from conceding goals, a great back line could win us the Premier League.

