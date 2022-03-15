Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani's Future At Old Trafford Revealed

The future of Manchester United's veteran forward Edinson Cavani at Old Trafford beyond the summer has been revealed.

Cavani joined the Red Devils on deadline day in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer after being released by French outfit Paris-Saint Germain.

During his time with the 13-time Premier League champions to date, the Uruguay international has netted 19 goals including that spectacular goal from the halfway line against Fulham.

He had a good impact in the team in his first season at Old Trafford, which led to a one-year extension of his stay in Manchester despite clubs like Boca Juniors vying for his signature.

But he hasn't been at his best this season so far. Plagued with injuries, he has rarely made any significant contribution this season.

And according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the veteran striker is heading for the exit at Old Trafford.

Cavani, whose term with the Red Devils expires in June, has plans to leave the red half of Manchester in the summer, and it's going to be 'confirmed soon'.

He is looking at La Liga as his next potential destination, while South American clubs are reported to have made approaches to sign the 35-year-old experienced forward.

So on the whole, it looks like the United no.21 will be bidding farewell to his current club and its fans and go on a new venture.

