United could bolster up to four positions this summer

Alex Turk

Manchester United are expected to continue strengthening the squad over the summer transfer window, with up to four areas being monitored.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is leading an exciting rebuild at Old Trafford and the refreshing transfer policy he's brought to the club is reaping the rewards.

He's focused on acquiring young, homegrown talent and players who clearly want to represent the club, rather than looking for every marquee signing he can.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire all arrived in the summer and it's fair to say none have particularly flopped so far.

All three have been regular starters, whilst January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have made just as good of an impression.

According to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell during a Q&A on Tuesday, United have been looking at up to four positions to potentially bolster in the summer.

The report claims one of those could be at centre-back, but it's not currently seen as a priority due to Maguire's £80million arrival eight months ago.

Although there have been major indications of what, or who, United are targeting at the end of the season, it's honestly anyone's guess.

If I was to predict, I'd say Jadon Sancho is the club's no. 1 priority, closely followed by Aston Villa's Jack Grealish - check out what we understand here.

With the form of Nemanja Matic and arrival of Fernandes, the need for a central midfielder has lowered and focus could be turned on a new striker and centre-back.

I would've said a new left-back should be on the agenda a month or so ago, but Luke Shaw has fought to cement his spot and has been brilliant.

He's been filling in at left-centre-back when Solskjaer has switched to a three-at-the-back system though, so perhaps another central defender could be on the horizon.

