Manchester United Full Back Linked With A Move to The Eredivisie

Manchester United full back Ethan Laird has been linked with a move to Ajax in the Eredivisie if a recent report is to be believed.

The English defender has been with the 13-times Premier League champions since he joined the club in 2017. He was a regular figure in the academy, playing for the under-18s and the under-23s and making a good impression with his performances.

He made his senior debut for the club in 2019 in a UEFA Europa League away match against Kazakhstan side Astana, in a 2-1 defeat for the Red Devils.

laird

In order to continue his development, he has been loaned out of the club on a couple of occasions where he accumulated some vital minutes of senior football under his belt.

Laird joined League One outfit Milton-Keynes Dons in the 2021 January transfer window on a temporary basis, and impressed during his spell there under manager Russell Martin. 

The following season, he again left Old Trafford for gametime elsewhere, this time joining Russell Martin at Championship side Swansea City.

After spending the first half of the 2021-22 season at the Welsh club, the 20-year-old England youth international joined promotion-chasing Bournemouth in January earlier this year, and was part of the Cherries team that won promotion back to the English top flight last May.

And now, he is again being linked with a move away from the Theatre of Dreams, but only this time, the rumours say it's on a permanent basis.

According to journalist Gerjan Hamstelaar, Dutch champions Ajax are seriously considering about signing Ethan Laird on a permanent basis this summer.

The defender's current contract runs until the summer of 2023, with the option to extend it for a year.

The journalist also claims that if buying him permanently this transfer window doesn't become possible for the Eredivisie side, then a loan with option to buy is also under consideration.

laird
