Report: Manchester United Give Up Pursuit Of Antony

Manchester United have now reportedly ended their pursuit of Ajax winger Antony this summer due to the asking price wanted by the Dutch champions to complete a deal, claims a new report.

United have been pushing to sign Antony since the start of the window with Erik Ten Hag being a big fan of the winger due to their good relationship at Ajax.

Ajax however have asked for an incredibly high price for the player and have set his price tag at €100million ahead of a proposed offer from United to sign the player.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Antony and his agents however have been pushing for a move this summer and would like to get the move to Old Trafford.

However this now looks more unlikely than ever with the new price tag set by the Dutch champions ruling the winger out of a move this summer.

Now, according to Phil Brown, formerly of NBC Sports and TalkSport;

“Manchester United have given up on their pursuit of Anthony due to Ajax's asking price. There is a slim chance it could be revisited if other moves don't come off but it's off the agenda for the moment.”

Author’s Verdict

United have made the right decision should this report be accurate.

The valuation of €100million is unrealistic for Antony this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon