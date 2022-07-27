Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Give Up Pursuit Of Antony

Manchester United have now reportedly ended their pursuit of Ajax winger Antony this summer due to the asking price wanted by the Dutch champions to complete a deal, claims a new report.

United have been pushing to sign Antony since the start of the window with Erik Ten Hag being a big fan of the winger due to their good relationship at Ajax. 

Ajax however have asked for an incredibly high price for the player and have set his price tag at €100million ahead of a proposed offer from United to sign the player. 

Antony

Antony and his agents however have been pushing for a move this summer and would like to get the move to Old Trafford.

However this now looks more unlikely than ever with the new price tag set by the Dutch champions ruling the winger out of a move this summer. 

Now, according to Phil Brown, formerly of NBC Sports and TalkSport;

“Manchester United have given up on their pursuit of Anthony due to Ajax's asking price. There is a slim chance it could be revisited if other moves don't come off but it's off the agenda for the moment.”

Author’s Verdict

United have made the right decision should this report be accurate. 

The valuation of €100million is unrealistic for Antony this summer. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Give Up Pursuit Of Antony

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo's Chances Of Chelsea Or Bayern Munich Move Revealed

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
News

Atletico Madrid Fans Release Statement Against The Signing Of Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Edwin Van Der Sar
Quotes

Edwin Van Der Sar Posts Message For Lisandro Martinez After Joining Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Zidane Iqbal
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Makes Loan Decision On Two Manchester United Youngsters

By Rhys James2 hours ago
christian eriksen
Match Day

Manchester United 4-1 Wrexham AFC Match Report | Christian Eriksen Nets Free Kick Goal On Unofficial Debut

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
varane liverpool bangkok
Match Day

Behind Closed Doors Friendly: Manchester United vs Wrexham AFC Details | Christian Eriksen & Lisandro Martinez Debut | Raphael Varane Started

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Manchester United U 18 FA Youth Cup
Articles

Youth Player Resolves to Become Success at Manchester United

By Seth Dooley4 hours ago