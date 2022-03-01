Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Given £41million Price Tag For Serie A Midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo

Manchester United have been told that it would cost £41million to sign one of their targets, Nicolo Zaniolo, according to new reports.

United have been linked to a number of midfielders already ahead of the summer transfer window.

Roma star and Italian International Zaniolo has already been a reported target for United with Roma now indicating what fee they'd consider for his departure.

Nicolo Zaniolo

United are not the only Premier League side interested in Zaniolo with Tottenham Hotspur set to be firmly in the race for his signature.

Former United and Spurs boss and current manager of Roma, Jose Mourinho is said to be a big admirer of Zaniolo and wouldn't want the midfielder to leave for an unreasonable fee if he does depart.

The report comes from Italian outlet, Gazetta dello Sport, via HITC and Football365, who report that Roma would 'be open' to selling Zaniolo for the £41million price tag.

United will likely consider a number of midfield targets before anything becomes concrete.

