United have 'really good chance' of signing both Grealish and Sancho

Whilst there is no live football to watch at the grounds or on the TV, transfer speculation season has arrived nice and early ahead of what promises to be a huge summer window for Manchester United.

I say speculation, but it seriously seems like some of the stories regarding United's potential dealings have plenty of weight to them.

Latest reports this week claim that the Reds could make a handful of acquisitions at the end of the season, including some very exciting names.

According to Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, United could sign four players this summer; Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and a central defender.

The report goes on to even suggest that there's in fact a 'really good chance' that both Grealish and Sancho will arrive at Old Trafford later this year, with both players said to be top priorities.

I would have said there was a good chance for both to sign this summer and I still honestly believe that's the case with Sancho.

However, as talk grows about Paul Pogba potentially putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract at the club, it does throw question marks over Grealish's prospective arrival.

In all truth, I think Bruno Fernandes was supposed to be Pogba's replacement, with the Aston Villa captain expected to come in and provide quality in numbers.

The Frenchman staying could change things, however whilst there's a greater chance of Sancho joining United, I don't think the club will be expecting Pogba to be in it for the long haul.

With that in mind, Jones' report could carry some exciting truth.