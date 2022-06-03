Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United handed Arnaut Danjuma Boost this Summer.

With Erik Ten Hag set to commence a squad rebuild this summer at Manchester United, potential target Arnaut Danjuma may be looking to Leave Villareal for England.

Attacking options for United are currently looking slim heading into the 2022/23 pre-season, especially with the releases of back up options Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard recently.

Ten Hag may be looking to add some strength in depth by acquiring the signature of fellow Dutchman Danjuma, after an eye-catching campaign this last year.

As reported by Mirror, The impressive winger may be looking to relocate this summer after the Yellow submarine failed to qualify for either the UEFA Champions League or Europa League.

Danjuma

With Erik Ten Hag utilizing attacking wingers well at former job Ajax, don't be surprised to see him impose similar tactics in the North West, with Danjuma potentially coming in to add goals and assists from wide positions for the Reds.

Danjuma tallied 20 goal involvements during his first season in Spain, 16 of which being goals. The number 15 was also integral in Villareal's surprise run to the Semi-final of the Champions League.

In which he scored Six and assisted One in only 11 appearances, before being knocked out by finalists and United Rivals Liverpool, whom have also had reported interest in the attacker. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Danjuma pic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United handed Arnaut Danjuma Boost this Summer.

By Alex Caddick5 minutes ago
Eric Bailly
News

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Make Transfer Decision on Centre-Back Duo

By Rhys James32 minutes ago
Diogo Dalot
News

Report: Manchester United Tell La Liga Club Diogo Dalot is Not For Sale, But Teammate is

By Rhys James50 minutes ago
lingard
Transfers

Report: Roma Boss Jose Mourinho considering Signing Jesse Lingard after Manchester United departure

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Would Be Linked To Liverpool Striker Following Claims Of Him Wanting To Stay In England

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
mata
News

Paris Saint-Germain's Ander Herrera shares heart-felt message to departing Manchester United veteran Juan Mata

By Kieran Neller12 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Xavi Has Spoken to Frenkie De Jong About his Possible Departure With Manchester United Waiting for Decision

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Pau Torres
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Swaps Shirts With Manchester United Transfer Target Pau Torres Following Spain v Portugal

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago