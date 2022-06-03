Report: Manchester United handed Arnaut Danjuma Boost this Summer.
With Erik Ten Hag set to commence a squad rebuild this summer at Manchester United, potential target Arnaut Danjuma may be looking to Leave Villareal for England.
Attacking options for United are currently looking slim heading into the 2022/23 pre-season, especially with the releases of back up options Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard recently.
Ten Hag may be looking to add some strength in depth by acquiring the signature of fellow Dutchman Danjuma, after an eye-catching campaign this last year.
As reported by Mirror, The impressive winger may be looking to relocate this summer after the Yellow submarine failed to qualify for either the UEFA Champions League or Europa League.
With Erik Ten Hag utilizing attacking wingers well at former job Ajax, don't be surprised to see him impose similar tactics in the North West, with Danjuma potentially coming in to add goals and assists from wide positions for the Reds.
Danjuma tallied 20 goal involvements during his first season in Spain, 16 of which being goals. The number 15 was also integral in Villareal's surprise run to the Semi-final of the Champions League.
In which he scored Six and assisted One in only 11 appearances, before being knocked out by finalists and United Rivals Liverpool, whom have also had reported interest in the attacker.
