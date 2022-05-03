Report: Manchester United Handed Boost in Pursuit of Signing Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong this summer.

United are reportedly looking at de Jong this summer due to Erik Ten Hag seeing thee midfielder as a priority signing in the transfer window.

The midfielder was reportedly happy and wanted to stay at Barcelona this summer but according to a new report this may have now changed.

It's well documented that de Jong wants to play UEFA Champions League football next season meaning a deal involving United could be hard to complete.

IMAGO / Action Plus

However, according to a new report from Spanish outlet AS, "Barcelona have decided to place De Jong in the transfer market after getting the go-ahead from manager Xavi Hernandez."

It's noted that both United and German giants Bayern Munich have their eyes on a move for de Jong this summer.

AS also state that Barcelona have their replacement already lined up by reporting that "Valencia’s Carlos Soler has been tipped to replace the Dutchman at Camp Nou. It is claimed that a deal worth €20m has already been agreed."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon