Report: Manchester United Handed Major Boost in Race to Sign Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Amid New Chelsea Developments

Manchester United have been given a major boost in the race to sign highly rated Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo amid new developments at Chelsea, according to reports.

United are one of the many clubs interested in Araujo this summer as the defender has not yet signed a new Barcelona contract.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

TeamTalk are reporting that with the new situation at Chelsea that gives uncertainty of the future at the club means United could have an easier run to the defender's signature.

The article suggests that the ongoing situation at the London club will help United in their pursuit.

Spanish outlet Sport also recently reported that Araujo is having English lessons amid the links to Premier League clubs.

Sport also recognised that United do have a firm interest in the defender and the club are big admirers of the player.

