Manchester United Handed Transfer Blow In Pursuit Of Jude Bellingham

Manchester United may have to look at alternative options to Jude Bellingham next summer.

Jude Bellingham is undoubtedly going to be the most sought after talent in Europe next summer. Manchester United are among a number of top European clubs who are looking to sign the Englishman.

Bellingham has been an ever growing talent since moving to the Bundesliga and joining Borussia Dortmund. The midfielder has been labeled as a generational talent during his time in Germany so far.

The 19 year old did come close to joining United before deciding to move to Dortmund. The Golden Boy nominee even visited United’s training ground before departing Birmingham City for Germany.

Old Trafford

However after just a short time in the Bundesliga, Bellingham is set to depart for a move across Europe. The Premier League and Spain have emerged as his most likely destinations so far.

A new report today, however, may have just dealt United a huge blow in pursuit of one of their main targets. According to Jorge Picon, Real Madrid may now be the favourites.

He reports; “Jude Bellingham's entourage tells @JorgeCPicon that the player wants to join Real Madrid next summer. He believes it's the best option for him.”

“Bellingham knows that Kroos and Modric are close to the end of their careers, and sees himself taking over after them and fitting next to Tchouaméni, Camavinga and Valverde in the new generation.”

Fabrizio Romano has also said; “Real Madrid have a LOT of money to spend on the transfer market, and they ABSOLUTELY want Jude Bellingham next summer.”

