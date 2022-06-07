Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Have a Strong Interest in Lille Defender Sven Botman

Manchester United reportedly have a strong interest in Lille defender, Sven Botman as Erik Ten Hag looks to redevelop United's defence, according to a new report.

United are said to be assessing their defensive targets ahead of the summer transfer window with the Red Devils also looking at Inter Milan defender, Alessandro Bastoni.

Alongside Botman and Bastoni, United have also been admirers of Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres with the club in talks with both players and respective clubs.

A deal for Timber was reportedly getting closer however some concerns have been raised by the player about possible game time at United.

Sven Botman

United could miss out on signing Timber this summer with the defender also receiving a new contract offer from current club Ajax.

According to Italian news and media outlet that specialises in transfer news, Di Marzio, United could now turn their attention to Botman.

Di Marzio reported:

"Manchester United have a strong interest in Sven Botman. Lille want around €40m-45million."

United will have to work hard on perfecting their defensive signings this summer as it has been mentioned as one of the major areas of reshaping.

Ten Hag is in the market for a left footed centre half which fits the profile of the majority of United's current centre back targets.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Sven Botman
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have a Strong Interest in Lille Defender Sven Botman

By Alex Wallace25 seconds ago
Ajax Farewell To Erik Ten Hag
Opinions

Opinion: United Should Focus Less On The Name Tag This Transfer Window

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Report: Former England Defender Claimed Striker Darwin Nunez Would Pick Liverpool Over Manchester United

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Garnacho
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho has Caught the Eye of Juventus

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez at Benfica
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Will Not Enter Bidding War with Manchester United for Darwin Nunez

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Alessandro Bastoni
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Moving for Inter Milan Defender Alessandro Bastoni

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Maguire cover
Match Day

Germany vs England: How to Watch Or Live Stream | UEFA Nations League - Watch Manchester United Centre-Back Harry Maguire

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Maguire cover
Articles

Manchester United Centre-Back Harry Maguire Pictured At The Manchesterplatz In Munich Sunday Evening

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago