Report: Manchester United Have a Strong Interest in Lille Defender Sven Botman
Manchester United reportedly have a strong interest in Lille defender, Sven Botman as Erik Ten Hag looks to redevelop United's defence, according to a new report.
United are said to be assessing their defensive targets ahead of the summer transfer window with the Red Devils also looking at Inter Milan defender, Alessandro Bastoni.
Alongside Botman and Bastoni, United have also been admirers of Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres with the club in talks with both players and respective clubs.
A deal for Timber was reportedly getting closer however some concerns have been raised by the player about possible game time at United.
United could miss out on signing Timber this summer with the defender also receiving a new contract offer from current club Ajax.
According to Italian news and media outlet that specialises in transfer news, Di Marzio, United could now turn their attention to Botman.
Di Marzio reported:
"Manchester United have a strong interest in Sven Botman. Lille want around €40m-45million."
United will have to work hard on perfecting their defensive signings this summer as it has been mentioned as one of the major areas of reshaping.
Ten Hag is in the market for a left footed centre half which fits the profile of the majority of United's current centre back targets.
