Report: Manchester United Have Asked About Aurelien Tchouameni as an Alternative to Declan Rice
Manchester United have asked about Monaco midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni as an alternative to West Ham superstar Declan Rice, according to reports.
Rice had been drawn up as a number one target for United this summer with the Englishman also said to be an admirer of United's interest.
It had been reported that United were the front runners for Rice but West Ham are said to be looking for £150million for the midfielder.
According to UnitedMuppetiers a reliable source for United transfer news, United have asked about Tchouameni as an alternative to Rice.
Tchouameni is a 22 year old French midfielder currently playing for Monaco in Ligue 1.
The Frenchman has recently received a number of call ups to the national team where he has been playing alongside United's Paul Pogba.
United would face competition to land Tchouameni this summer as the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool both have their sights set on the midfielder.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Gives United the Win
- Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur
- Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Superstar Tom Brady After Manchester United Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur
- Carragher Urges Manchester United To Move For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Again
- Report: Manchester United Could Use Player In Swap Deal For Serie A Superstars In Mega Transfer
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |