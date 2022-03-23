Report: Manchester United Have Asked About Aurelien Tchouameni as an Alternative to Declan Rice

Manchester United have asked about Monaco midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni as an alternative to West Ham superstar Declan Rice, according to reports.

Rice had been drawn up as a number one target for United this summer with the Englishman also said to be an admirer of United's interest.

It had been reported that United were the front runners for Rice but West Ham are said to be looking for £150million for the midfielder.

According to UnitedMuppetiers a reliable source for United transfer news, United have asked about Tchouameni as an alternative to Rice.

Tchouameni is a 22 year old French midfielder currently playing for Monaco in Ligue 1.

The Frenchman has recently received a number of call ups to the national team where he has been playing alongside United's Paul Pogba.

United would face competition to land Tchouameni this summer as the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool both have their sights set on the midfielder.

