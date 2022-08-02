Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest

Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report.

United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already being 3 months into negotiations with the Spanish club over a deal for Frenkie De Jong.

United have also reportedly looked at the possibility of re signing Memphis Depay this summer however nothing has further been stated on those links.

Erik Ten Hag is known to want to sign a right back this summer should he be able to move on Aaron Wan Bissaka in the transfer window.

United have already looked at the likes of Denzel Dumfries ahead of the possibility of signing a right back this summer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

However according to a new report from Spanish outlet, Sport, United are now said to have made an enquiry for Barcelona right back Sergino Dest.

“Manchester United have enquired about Sergiño Dest. Barcelona are asking for €20 million.” Stated the report.

Sport goes on to report that, “Manchester United is a tempting destination for Sergiño Dest.”

Dest would be an intriguing signing for United with the American full back known to be able to play both on the left and right hand side of defence.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon