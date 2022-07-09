Report: Manchester United Have Enquired With PSG For Midfielder Leandro Paredes

Manchester United want to sign a new midfielder and whilst they’re at a stand still in negotiations over a deal for Frenkie De Jong, reports have now suggested that they have made an enquiry with PSG over the possibility of signing one of their midfielders.

United have identified midfield as a must improve option this summer with players such as De Jong and Eriksen already being targeted, however the Red Devils are at a stand still with the recruitment process on both deals.

De Jong has been the subject of weeks of conversations between United and Barcelona and now the Red Devils may be looking to move on to other alternatives with a much lower price tag.

According to a new report from French media outlet, L’Equipe, “Manchester United have enquired with PSG for Leandro Paredes, his €35m asking price is complicating talks.”

This report would suggest that United could possibly move for Paredes alongside other targets and rather a deal for the Argentine may not be taken due to the price tag of the player.

The 28 year old right footed central midfielder is also known to be able to play defensive midfield, a position that United supporters have been crying out for improvements in.

With the stalling of the De Jong deal, it’ll be interesting to see what options United turn to explore as a second option.

