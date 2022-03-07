Report: Manchester United Have No Intentions Of Selling Marcus Rashford Despite PSG Interest
Manchester United are not preparing to sell Marcus Rashford this summer despite interest from French giants PSG, according to a report.
It has emerged that Rashford is reportedly unhappy with his lack of game time at United which has prompted interest from PSG.
According to James Ducker via The Telegraph, United still see Rashford to have the makings to be a top player.
These reports have emerged following United's 4-1 loss to rivals Manchester City.
A number of reports emerged surrounding many players at United and their unhappiness surrounding their game time under Rangnick.
Rashford is a product of United's youth academy and has been ever prevalent in the squad since making his debut.
Rashford has previously drawn up interest from the likes of Barcelona but has always stayed committed to United.
Decisions on certain players will be most likely be made under the new manager in the summer, rather than before.
