Manchester United Have Now Stepped Up Their Interest In PSV Winger Cody Gakpo

Manchester United are pushing to sign attacking reinforcements this summer and have been linked with a player that Erik Ten Hag will be familiar with from his time in the Eredivise, PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

Links have started to emerge in the past few days linking Gakpo with a possible move to Old Trafford before the closure of this summers transfer window.

The Dutch winger is an emerging and upcoming talent that has been on the radar of a number of clubs for the past few seasons.

The 23 year old right footed left winger has shown an impressive glimpse of quality at PSV and has attracted United’s interest.

IMAGO / ANP

However, Gakpo is listed to be able to play in a number of positions, from left winger to right winger as well as centrally as a centre forward.

With that in mind, Gakpo could be a perfect addition for United and one for the future to integrate from early on.

According to a new report from Jonthan Shrager;

“Gakpo is on Manchester United’s list, and that whilst happy at PSV, Cody is open to the right move. Manchester United have now stepped up their interest, but the player’s representation anticipate interest from a number of clubs, esp if he shines vs Monaco today.”

