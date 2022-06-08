Report: Manchester United Have Offered €60million to Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie De Jong with the offer understood to be €60million plus add ons, according to a new report.

United are still in the pursuit for the signing of De Jong as the club believe they can still pull of the signing of the midfielder.

De Jong has reportedly given the green light for the move if Barcelona do in fact need to sell the player, compared to De Jong’s reluctancy to leave the club in previous weeks.

United are prioritising the signing of De Jong as they look to bolster their midfield ahead of the 22/23 campagin.

According to Luis Rojo a reporter for Spanish media outlet, Marca;

“Manchester United have offered €60m fixed and €20m in add-ons to Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong.”

According to some Barcelona news outlets on Twitter, Luis is a reliable reporter for Marca when it comes to news about Barcelona.

United are set to lose out on the signing of Darwin Nunez as the striker looks set to join rivals, Liverpool.

Sources at United claim they are still confident of signing De Jong this summer as the player is Erik Ten Hag’s priority signing.

