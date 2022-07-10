Manchester United Have Southampton Full Back Kyle Walker-Peters On Shortlist

Manchester United are being reported to be looking at right back options this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to improve his squad with the Athletic now reporting that Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters said to be on the list of possible targets.

United have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as their primary right back options with Ten Hag said to prefer Dalot over Wan-Bissaka as things stand.

Ethan Laird who has spent the past seasons on loan is also seen as a possible option for the future, however United may now possibly be looking at another right back.

United have already been linked to Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries this summer with Ten Hag said to be a fan.

Ten Hag is keen on improving his defensive line. Jurrien Timber was a major target for the Dutch boss however the player is said to be happy to stay at Ajax.

Lisandro Martinez is another player that Ten Hag is key to recruit, however the Argentine is seen as a central defender not a right sided option.

The Athletic are now reporting that United and Arsenal are possibly targeting a move for Walker-Peters should they look to recruit new right backs.

"Manchester United and Arsenal are understood to have Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters on their list of possible targets if they look to bolster in the right-back position." Reports David Ornstein.

