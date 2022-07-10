Skip to main content

Manchester United Have Southampton Full Back Kyle Walker-Peters On Shortlist

Manchester United are being reported to be looking at right back options this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to improve his squad with the Athletic now reporting that Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters said to be on the list of possible targets.

United have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as their primary right back options with Ten Hag said to prefer Dalot over Wan-Bissaka as things stand.

Ethan Laird who has spent the past seasons on loan is also seen as a possible option for the future, however United may now possibly be looking at another right back.

United have already been linked to Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries this summer with Ten Hag said to be a fan.

Dumfries

Ten Hag is keen on improving his defensive line. Jurrien Timber was a major target for the Dutch boss however the player is said to be happy to stay at Ajax.

Lisandro Martinez is another player that Ten Hag is key to recruit, however the Argentine is seen as a central defender not a right sided option.

The Athletic are now reporting that United and Arsenal are possibly targeting a move for Walker-Peters should they look to recruit new right backs.

"Manchester United and Arsenal are understood to have Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters on their list of possible targets if they look to bolster in the right-back position." Reports David Ornstein.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Walker-Peters
Transfers

Manchester United Have Southampton Full Back Kyle Walker-Peters On Shortlist

By Alex Wallace50 seconds ago
Williams
Transfers

Southampton Targeting Manchester United Full Back Brandon Williams

By Alex Wallace14 minutes ago
Thomas Strakosha
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Lazio Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha Following Dean Henderson Exit

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Lindelof
Quotes

Victor Lindelof Speaks On The Manchester United Captaincy

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
ten hag 2
News

Erik Ten Hag Getting Impatient With Manchester United's Lack Of Transfer Business

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
de jong smile
News

Report: Frenkie De Jong To Return To Barcelona Training Tomorrow With Manchester United Deal On Hold

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Jaap Stam
Quotes

Jaap Stam Has His Say On Manchester United Target Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Haaland
Quotes

Manchester City's Erling Haaland Says Manchester United Are His Most Anticipated Premier League Opponents

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago