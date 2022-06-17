Report: Manchester United Have Taken Concrete Steps To Sign Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United have reportedly taken ‘concrete steps’ on the process to sign Juventus midfielder, Adrien Rabiot according to a new report.

United are looking to rebuild their midfield this summer as they look to replace a number of outgoing players including the likes of Paul Pogba this summer.

The Red Devils are linked with a number of midfielder this summer however the priority still remains to be Frenkie De Jong as Erik Ten Hag is very keen to sign the Dutchman.

However, United have been linked with Juventus midfielder, Rabiot who has his sights set on a Turin exit this summer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The French midfielder hasn’t had an ideal time at Juventus with the Italian side looking to part ways with the player.

The Italian side are set to re sign Pogba this summer as the Frenchman left United for free with his sights set on a spectacular Juventus return.

According to a new report from Calcio Mercato via Sport Witness;

“Manchester United have taken ‘concrete steps’ to sign Adrien Rabiot and his €15m price ‘is not a problem’, convincing him though ‘is not so simple’.”

United however, would have to convince the midfielder to come to Old Trafford this summer to have any chance of completing a deal.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon