Report: Manchester United Have Held Talks With Hugo Ekitike as the Striker Dreams of Playing with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Hugo Ekitike of Stade Reims with sources close to the player claiming that United have held talks with the young striker according to a new report.

United are in the market for attackers this summer with the likes of Darwin Nunez being listed as a potential target.

It's unknown whether this interest in Ekitike will have any effect on a potential move for Nunez as this report remains relatively fresh.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to an exclusive report from The United Stand "Sources close to Reims' Hugo Ekitike confirm #mufc are interested and talks have taken place. Hugo would like to play in England and dreams of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo."

"Champions League football isn’t a big factor in his decision as he thinks that every game in the Premier League will be hard. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also some of the clubs interested."

