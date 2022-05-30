Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Have Held Talks With Hugo Ekitike as the Striker Dreams of Playing with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Hugo Ekitike of Stade Reims with sources close to the player claiming that United have held talks with the young striker according to a new report.

United are in the market for attackers this summer with the likes of Darwin Nunez being listed as a potential target.

It's unknown whether this interest in Ekitike will have any effect on a potential move for Nunez as this report remains relatively fresh.

Hugo Ekitike (Reims) FOOTBALL : Reims vs Brest - Ligue 1 Uberteat - 20/02/2022 AurelienMorissard/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL

According to an exclusive report from The United Stand "Sources close to Reims' Hugo Ekitike confirm #mufc are interested and talks have taken place. Hugo would like to play in England and dreams of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo."

"Champions League football isn’t a big factor in his decision as he thinks that every game in the Premier League will be hard. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also some of the clubs interested."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Hugo Ekitike (Reims) FOOTBALL : Reims vs Brest - Ligue 1 Uberteat - 20/02/2022 AurelienMorissard/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Held Talks With Hugo Ekitike as the Striker Dreams of Playing with Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace29 seconds ago
Fabian Ruiz
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Interested in Napoli Midfielder Fabian Ruiz

By Alex Wallace16 minutes ago
Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester United Initial Talks With Ajax for Jurrien Timber

By Alex Wallace37 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez at Benfica
Transfers

Darwin Nunez is Exploring Possibilities and a Deal Could Take Some Time Amid Manchester United Interest

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
de jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Frenkie De Jong is Desperate for UEFA Champions League Football Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Diogo Dalot
News

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Diogo Dalot's Manchester United Future Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Darwin Nunez at Benfica
Exclusives

Report: Forward Darwin Nunez Extremely Close To Signing For Manchester United Amid Interest From Atletico Madrid

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
James Garner
Transfers

Watch: Manchester United Loanee James Garner Shared His Championship Trophy On His Social Media

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago