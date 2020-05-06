Stretford Paddock
United attempting to hijack Werner's Liverpool move

Alex Turk

Timo Werner to Liverpool is a speculated transfer that has felt imminent for quite some time, with this summer tipped to be transfer window he leaves RB Leipzig.

The German striker has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent times and Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a long-term admirer.

A Premier League arrival, at the moment, appears to be most likely, however, it may not be Liverpool he ends up playing for next season.

That's because Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Werner once again, and it's coming from a fairly reputable source.

According to BILD's Head of Football Christian Falk, both United and Chelsea have made contact with Werner's agent Karlheinz Forster regarding the player's availability.

However, it's said that the 24-year-old is waiting for an offer to come in from the Premier League champions-elect.

It's pretty clear that Liverpool are Werner's preference, however, United would be getting a brilliant goalscorer if they can swoop in for him this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to sign a striker permanently to provide competition for Anthony Martial and Odion Ighalo's future remains unclear.

Since joining from Stuttgart in 2017, Werner has netted an impressive 88 goals in 150 appearances for Leipzig, whilst also recording 39 assists.

He's become one of the Bundesliga's leading talents and with a reported release clause of £50million over his head, could prove to be a major coup for whichever club wins the race for his signature.

With Liverpool's front three and the current financial climate in mind, will Klopp really need to splash more money on a player of Werner's calibre?

He'll likely want to start wherever he goes and there's obviously more chance of doing that at United than Liverpool right now.

Catch up with the latest Manchester United transfer news by watching Stretford Paddock's Joe Smith take us through yesterday's Paper Talk:

