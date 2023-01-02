Manchester United Hit Stumbling Block Regarding Joao Felix Transfer

Erik Ten Hag wants to bring a striker to Manchester United in the January window, however the market will be tight when it comes to good targets. Joao Felix is a player United like and would want to sign.

Felix was linked to United back in the summer window but a deal was not pursued due to a high price tag. Atletico have once again asked for an insane fee to allow the attacker to leave.

However, the Spanish club are open to a loan deal with United, Chelsea and Arsenal all interested. It would seem United are ahead of their competitors in this scenario, as things stand.

IMAGO / Russian Look

United are reportedly only able to operate in the loan market this month due to the ongoing sale of the club. The Glazers do not want to put money into the transfer market during this process.

Atletico are allowing Felix to move on loan but are asking for a total package that totals €21million. United are said to not want to pay anywhere near this for the player for 6 months.

The move has hit a stumbling block with Atletico not yet lowering their demands. The Spanish club could decrease the sum but only as the window goes on.

Erik Ten Hag will want to bring in a striker earlier on in the window, rather than later. As games pile up the need to rotate will only increase.

United may have to look at alternatives with Memphis Depay and Alvaro Morata being rumoured targets.

