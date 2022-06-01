Report: Manchester United Hold Initial Talks With Barcelona Over the Signing of Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United have now reportedly held initial talks with Barcelona over the possible transfer of Frenkie De Jong this summer, according to fresh reports.

United have been heavily linked with a move for De Jong since rumours emerged that Barcelona may have to sell assets this summer to avoid any possible financial difficulties.

The Dutch midfielder however still needs to be convinced by former boss Erik Ten Hag to join him at Old Trafford as De Jong is reportedly wanting to stay at Barcelona this summer.

It’s now being reported by Sky Sports News that United have held initial talks with the Spanish club over the possibility of signing the Dutchman.

Sky Sports News reported “Manchester United have held initial talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong.“

Ten Hag is said to be very keen on reuniting with the midfielder and is said to be prioritising the pursuit of the Dutchman.

