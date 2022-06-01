Report: Manchester United Hold Initial Talks With Barcelona Over the Signing of Frenkie De Jong
Manchester United have now reportedly held initial talks with Barcelona over the possible transfer of Frenkie De Jong this summer, according to fresh reports.
United have been heavily linked with a move for De Jong since rumours emerged that Barcelona may have to sell assets this summer to avoid any possible financial difficulties.
The Dutch midfielder however still needs to be convinced by former boss Erik Ten Hag to join him at Old Trafford as De Jong is reportedly wanting to stay at Barcelona this summer.
It’s now being reported by Sky Sports News that United have held initial talks with the Spanish club over the possibility of signing the Dutchman.
Sky Sports News reported “Manchester United have held initial talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong.“
Ten Hag is said to be very keen on reuniting with the midfielder and is said to be prioritising the pursuit of the Dutchman.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon