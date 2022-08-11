Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Hold Positive Talks With Alvaro Morata’s Agent

Manchester United have held positive talks with the agent of Alvaro Morata ahead of a possible transfer this summer as a new report suggests that the Red Devils are ‘really interested’ in signing the striker.

United are in pursuit of signing new attackers this summer but have been knocked back on a number of targets so far this summer. 

Ajax winger Antony was known to be a top target for United this summer however due to the asking price from Ajax, a move was not seen as viable for United. 

However, the Red Devils are now looking at other targets this summer including striker targets to compete with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Alvaro Morata was rumoured as a new target for United in the past days and according to a new report, a move could be on the cards. 

According to Italian transfer journalist, Nicolo Schira;

“Manchester United are really interested in signing Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid. Positive first talks with the agent Juanma Lopez. Atletico could sell him only after a signing of the another striker.”

Atletico Madrid were one of the many rumoured clubs said to be interested in signing Ronaldo earlier on in the transfer window. 

However the Spanish side ruled themselves out of a move for the Portuguese superstar. 

