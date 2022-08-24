Manchester United Hold Talks With Newcastle United Goalkeeper

Manchester United are in the market for a new goalkeeper and have now reportedly turned their attention to Newcastle United goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka as they cool their interest in Frankfurt keeper, Kevin Trapp.

United are keen to add a new goalkeeper to their ranks to deliver direct competition to David De Gea this season and Erik Ten Hag had turned to Trapp as an option.

Trapp was seen as a desired option however Frankfurt have requested a high fee for the keeper which was seen as too much by United.

United could now possibly turn their attention to a new target, that being Newcastle United keeper, Dubravka.

The report comes from a Sky Sports journalist who says that United have even held talks with Dubravka.

According to Dharmesh Sheth; "Manchester United have held talks with Newcastle United over the signing of keeper Martin Dubravka. Dubravka now #2 after Nick Pope’s arrival & not in squad at Tranmere tonight. Manchester United want competition for de Gea & Heaton. Dubravka open to the move."

Dubravka would be a good addition as a second keeper with the ability to pressure De Gea for his regular starting spot in Erik Ten Hag's side.

