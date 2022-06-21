Report: Manchester United Hope To Offload Anthony Martial This Summer

Manchester United are in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer however, they hope to offload Anthony Martial to help with the process of new additions according to a new report.

The Red Devils are working on the process of making a number of signings to reinforce their squad this summer.

Erik Ten Hag is keen to add attacking options to his squad this summer with United in direct contact with Ajax winger Antony, according to reports.

United would have to offload some existing players if they are to stick to their net spend budget during the transfer window.

Martial has struggled in the past season or so to hit the heights of form that is expected of him in a United shirt.

The Frenchman spent time on loan at Spanish outlet Sevilla in the second half of last season but failed to make an impression.

Now the Red Devils could look at offloading the striker this summer as they turn their attention to someone like Antony.

According to James Ducker of The Telegraph;

"Manchester United hope to help fund attacking reinforcements by offloading Anthony Martial but his £200,000 a week wages are an obstacle and his poor form on loan at Sevilla has not helped matters."

