United hoping to extend Ighalo stay

Alex Turk

Odion Ighalo only made four Manchester United starts after arriving on loan from China on deadline day in January, but has already won the hearts of the fans.

The publicly-devoting United supporter hasn't exactly made a bad start on the pitch either, scoring three goals already amongst his cameo and rotation appearances.

With the coronavirus outbreak ceasing the current season to a halt for now, many have been questioning Ighalo's future at Old Trafford.

The Nigerian striker's current contract expires this month, which would usually be when the season ends, but that obviously isn't the case anymore.

For those wanting him to stay at the club longer though, there's some good news on the matter.

According to Simon Peach, United would like to extend Ighalo's loan deal but there could be complications in doing so.

The report claims an extension until the delayed end of the season depends on Shanghai Shenhua's situation.

Should the season go ahead and be completed, it'd be brilliant to see Ighalo given the chance to complete his loan spell properly.

Not only that though, we all saw before his handy arrival just how desperately Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed a different option up front and with the 30-year-old, he's certainly got that.

Whilst it's unknown whether there's a view for Ighalo to stay permanently, ahead of the summer transfer window, a stay until at least the campaign's end would be warmly welcomed.

Catch up with the latest Manchester United transfer news by watching Stretford Paddock's Joe Smith take us through yesterday's Paper Talk:

United attempting to hijack Werner's Liverpool move

Manchester United are in talks with the agent of Timo Werner, who is waiting for Liverpool to make an offer for his services.

Alex Turk

Milinkovic-Savic Set To Replace Pogba?

Reports emerge from Italy claiming that United are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba? We will also be looking at the story that Manchester United are close to signing 16-year old Sunderland youngster Joe Hugill.

Mitul Mistry

Evra opens up about extreme abuse after Suarez row

Patrice Evra has opened up about the extreme hate he received after being racially abused by Luis Suarez during Manchester United v Liverpool.

Alex Turk

Sir Alex thought Morrison was most talented he'd ever worked with

Sir Alex Ferguson thought Ravel Morrison was the most talented player he'd ever worked with at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Juventus Want Cut-Price Pogba!

Juventus Director, Fabio Paratici has spoken about how few teams an afford Paul Pogba's wages after the COVID*19 pandemic. Is he trying to get a cut-price fee for the Frenchman?

Mitul Mistry

Four Premier League clubs monitoring Lingard situation

Four players are reportedly monitoring Jesse Lingard amid speculation that he'll leave Manchester United this summer.

Alex Turk

United set to be hit worst by behind-closed-doors football

Manchester United look set to be hit worst by the Premier League being played behind-closed-doors.

Alex Turk

Club president reveals Alexis wants to join

Universidad de Chile’s president José Luis Navarrete has revealed Manchester United outcast Alexis Sanchez wants to join.

Alex Turk

David Bellion: Where Are They Now?

A look into the career history of former Manchetser United, Sunderland and Bordeaux front man David Bellion.

Ciaran Taylor

Dembele would find it hard to reject United

Moussa Dembele would reportedly find it hard to reject a move to Manchester United and is under consideration by the club.

Alex Turk