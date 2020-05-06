United hoping to extend Ighalo stay

Odion Ighalo only made four Manchester United starts after arriving on loan from China on deadline day in January, but has already won the hearts of the fans.

The publicly-devoting United supporter hasn't exactly made a bad start on the pitch either, scoring three goals already amongst his cameo and rotation appearances.

With the coronavirus outbreak ceasing the current season to a halt for now, many have been questioning Ighalo's future at Old Trafford.

The Nigerian striker's current contract expires this month, which would usually be when the season ends, but that obviously isn't the case anymore.

For those wanting him to stay at the club longer though, there's some good news on the matter.

According to Simon Peach, United would like to extend Ighalo's loan deal but there could be complications in doing so.

The report claims an extension until the delayed end of the season depends on Shanghai Shenhua's situation.

Should the season go ahead and be completed, it'd be brilliant to see Ighalo given the chance to complete his loan spell properly.

Not only that though, we all saw before his handy arrival just how desperately Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed a different option up front and with the 30-year-old, he's certainly got that.

Whilst it's unknown whether there's a view for Ighalo to stay permanently, ahead of the summer transfer window, a stay until at least the campaign's end would be warmly welcomed.

