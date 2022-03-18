Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United 'Hot' On The Trail of €75m Bundesliga Forward

Manchester United are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig and former Paris Saint-Germain forward Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku, who joined RB Leipzig in 2019 during current United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's time at the German club, got his first senior call-up to the France National Team on Thursday.

The French forward has been previously linked with a move to the red side of Manchester, and his name has come forward again after he got his first France call-up.

nkunku

According to BILD (h/t Sport Witness), Manchester United are 'hot' on the trail of the Leipzig forward. His former club's name has also been mentioned.

His contract at his current club runs out in June 2024 and he hasn't got any release clause. 

To sign him in the summer, it's expected to take a sum north of €75m, which might even increase if he adds some goals to his belt with France.

Although the report mentions United's interest in Nkunku, it hasn't stated if the English side are willing to spend such an amount to sign the forward.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

nkunku
Transfers

Manchester United 'Hot' On The Trail of €75m Bundesliga Forward

By Soumyajit Roy39 seconds ago
Diogo Dalot
Quotes

Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot Explains His Resurgence Under Ralf Rangnick

By Rhys James9 minutes ago
Nikola Milenkovic (ACF Fiorentina) and Giovanni Simeone (Hellas Verona FC) during ACF Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona FC, italian soccer Serie A match in Florence, Italy, March 06 2022
News

Manchester United 'scouting' Serie A Star Amidst Interest From Giants

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Manchester United Women's
News

Manchester United Women’s First Old Trafford Game Infront of the Fans in 9 Days

By Alan Bince3 hours ago
tuchel chelsea
News

Manchester United Looking To Exploit Thomas Tuchel's Situation At Chelsea

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Zidane Iqbal
News

Manchester United Youngster Meets Up With Paris Saint-Germain Star Neymar Jr

By Rhys James13 hours ago
imago1010667738h
News

Everton Fan Ties Himself to Goal Post During Game Against Newcastle United in Premier League Relegation Battle

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Jesse Lingard
News

Manchester United Midfielder Jesse Lingard Reunites With Former United Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Milan Amid Serie A Transfer Links

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago