Manchester United 'Hot' On The Trail of €75m Bundesliga Forward

Manchester United are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig and former Paris Saint-Germain forward Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku, who joined RB Leipzig in 2019 during current United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's time at the German club, got his first senior call-up to the France National Team on Thursday.

The French forward has been previously linked with a move to the red side of Manchester, and his name has come forward again after he got his first France call-up.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

According to BILD (h/t Sport Witness), Manchester United are 'hot' on the trail of the Leipzig forward. His former club's name has also been mentioned.

His contract at his current club runs out in June 2024 and he hasn't got any release clause.

To sign him in the summer, it's expected to take a sum north of €75m, which might even increase if he adds some goals to his belt with France.

Although the report mentions United's interest in Nkunku, it hasn't stated if the English side are willing to spend such an amount to sign the forward.

