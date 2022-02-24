Report: Manchester United Identify £18M Rated Serie A Striker To Replace Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Identify £18M Rated Striker To Replace Edinson Cavani
Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.
The former Napoli and PSG man is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation but he is aging fast.
Edinson Cavani
Age: 35
Club: Manchester United
Position: Centre-Forward
Appearances this season: 15
Goals this season: 2
Assists this season: 1
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2022
Market value: £3.60million
This coupled with a constant struggle to remain fit has resulted in Manchester United looking for a replacement.
Although many names have been floated as potential targets, Manchester United have identified their man.
According to reports the Red Devils have identified Sassuolo forward Gianluca Scamacca to replace the Urugayan.
Gianluca Scamacca
Age: 23
Club: Sassuolo
Position: Centre-Forward
Appearances this season: 26
Goals this season: 10
Assists this season: 1
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025
Market value: £18.00million
The right-footed attacker stands at an impressive six feet and five inches making him the perfect target man.
With 11 goal contributions so far this season, the Italian has continued his impressive form after a successful loan with Genoa last season.
Although Manchester United have registered their interest, several Serie A sides are also keen on signing the Sassuolo man.
Inter Milan are the current favourites to sign Scamacca but United and Ralf Rangnick are hoping to change that.
