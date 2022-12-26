Skip to main content
Manchester United In Advanced Talks Over Cody Gakpo January Transfer

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Manchester United In Advanced Talks Over Cody Gakpo January Transfer

Manchester United are advancing in talks to sign Cody Gakpo in January.

Cody Gakpo is now seen as Manchester United’s number one target ahead of the January transfer window. Erik Ten Hag wants attacking reinforcements and is preparing to push for the young PSV forward.

Gakpo has been exceptional for PSV this season and there is no doubt that he would improve United’s forward output. The versatile forward is waiting for United to make their move following an agreement in the summer window.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an in depth update about the situation since United and PSV opened talks just days ago. The Italian journalist has given a promising update in the pursuit of the player, speaking on Monday, he said;

Cody Gakpo Netherlands

“Contacts are very advanced with Cody Gakpo and Man Utd. It is now down to United to decide what they want to do.”

“Cody Gakpo hasn’t changed his mind on United. He was keen on joining last summer and this is still the case, discussions with his agents have always been positive — It’s on Man United now, time to decide internally about €55/60m investment.”

As it stands, a move to United seems incredible open for Gakpo but it’s now down to the club to make the right move. Ten Hag and the fans are desperate for United to sign a new attacker in this upcoming window. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Manchester United In Advanced Talks Over Cody Gakpo January Transfer

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Premier League, Broadcast Details & Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Nottingham Forest

By Alex Wallace
Enzo Fernandez Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
Transfers

Manchester United In Talks To Sign Enzo Fernandez & Willing To Trigger Release Clause

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo Netherlands
Transfers

Manchester United Open Talks With PSV To Sign Cody Gakpo

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal
Transfers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Verbal Agreement To Join Al Nassr In Saudi Arabia

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Want To Sign Cody Gakpo Soon

By Alex Wallace
Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa
Transfers

Manchester United Could Make Bid For World Cup Winning Goalkeeper In January

By Alex Wallace