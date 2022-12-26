Manchester United In Advanced Talks Over Cody Gakpo January Transfer

Cody Gakpo is now seen as Manchester United’s number one target ahead of the January transfer window. Erik Ten Hag wants attacking reinforcements and is preparing to push for the young PSV forward.

Gakpo has been exceptional for PSV this season and there is no doubt that he would improve United’s forward output. The versatile forward is waiting for United to make their move following an agreement in the summer window.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an in depth update about the situation since United and PSV opened talks just days ago. The Italian journalist has given a promising update in the pursuit of the player, speaking on Monday, he said;

IMAGO / Bildbyran

“Contacts are very advanced with Cody Gakpo and Man Utd. It is now down to United to decide what they want to do.”

“Cody Gakpo hasn’t changed his mind on United. He was keen on joining last summer and this is still the case, discussions with his agents have always been positive — It’s on Man United now, time to decide internally about €55/60m investment.”

As it stands, a move to United seems incredible open for Gakpo but it’s now down to the club to make the right move. Ten Hag and the fans are desperate for United to sign a new attacker in this upcoming window.

