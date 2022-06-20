Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United In Advanced Talks To Sign Frenkie De Jong From Barcelona | €70million Offered

Manchester United have now reportedly entered advanced talks to sign their priority target Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona this summer with a fee of €70million offered according to a report.

United have been pressured by their supporters to finally get down to business and begin signing their targets in the summer transfer window.

De Jong has been established as Erik Ten Hag's top priority target this summer and United are pushing to finally wrap up their first and arguably most important deal of the summer.

United have been locked in negotiations for a number of weeks with Barcelona over a disagreement of the possible fee for De Jong.

Reports had suggested that United were set to increase their bid with a new report suggesting that the clubs are now in advanced talks.

The newest report which comes from transfer specialist, Nicolo Schira suggests that United have made a new bid in the advanced talks with Barca;

"Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Frankie De Jong from Barcelona. Offered €70M to Barcelona. Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with the Dutch midfielder for a 5-years contract."

United need to secure Ten Hag's targets if they see the potential for him to be a success at Old Trafford in the near future.

