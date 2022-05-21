Report: Manchester United in Pole Position to Sign Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United are reportedly said to be in the pole position to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong this summer amid interest from other European giants, according to a report.

United have been linked to De Jong for the past few weeks with conflicting reports surfacing about the future of the Dutchman.

United are said to be admirers of De Jong with the midfielder having previously worked under Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag is said to be keen on bringing De Jong to Old Trafford this summer and would see the midfielder as a priority signing.

According to Diario Sport, “Manchester United are in ‘pole position’ to sign De Jong and are expected to make the strongest bid for the Dutchman.”

De Jong is said to be happy at Barcelona and Xavi would like to keep the midfielder however the Barca board could be looking to sell the Dutchman.

A number of clubs are ready to ‘pounce’ for the midfielder should Barcelona sell him this summer.

