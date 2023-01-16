Manchester United 'In Running' For Top Midfielder Ahead Of Summer Move

The summer transfer window will open a number of doors for Manchester United to strengthen their side. Midfield is an area of importance and Erik Ten Hag is keen to strengthen in that position.

In some ways, a new midfielder is of just as much importance as signing a new striker. A young, long term midfield addition would be a huge statement this summer as well as a key man in the frontline.

United have been linked with a number of midfielders in the past few months since the summer transfer window. Jude Bellingham was one, a move is very unlikely. Enzo Fernandez is another one the pay attention to ahead of this summers window.

IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

However, another player that United have looked at and have been interested in is Declan Rice of West Ham United. The Englishman is also of interest to Arsenal and Chelsea, with the Gunners heavily linked ahead of this summers window.

United are not to be ruled out however, according to a new report that has surfaced today. According to Jacob Steinberg, United are firmly in the race to sign Rice ahead of the summer window.

Rice would cost a good amount of money but maybe not as much as he would have in the previous summer window. His contract expires next year and the Hammers are at the bottom of the Premier League table.

