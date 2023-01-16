Skip to main content
Manchester United 'In Running' For Top Midfielder Ahead Of Summer Move

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Manchester United 'In Running' For Top Midfielder Ahead Of Summer Move

Manchester United are said to be in the running to sign a top midfielder this summer according to a new report.

The summer transfer window will open a number of doors for Manchester United to strengthen their side. Midfield is an area of importance and Erik Ten Hag is keen to strengthen in that position.

In some ways, a new midfielder is of just as much importance as signing a new striker. A young, long term midfield addition would be a huge statement this summer as well as a key man in the frontline.

United have been linked with a number of midfielders in the past few months since the summer transfer window. Jude Bellingham was one, a move is very unlikely. Enzo Fernandez is another one the pay attention to ahead of this summers window.

Enzo Fernandez Argentina

However, another player that United have looked at and have been interested in is Declan Rice of West Ham United. The Englishman is also of interest to Arsenal and Chelsea, with the Gunners heavily linked ahead of this summers window.

United are not to be ruled out however, according to a new report that has surfaced today. According to Jacob Steinberg, United are firmly in the race to sign Rice ahead of the summer window.

Rice would cost a good amount of money but maybe not as much as he would have in the previous summer window. His contract expires next year and the Hammers are at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Rice
Transfers

Manchester United 'In Running' For Top Midfielder Ahead Of Summer Move

By Alex Wallace
Tuanzebe
News

Manchester United To Listen To Offers For Three Players Before January Deadline

By Alex Wallace
Victor Osimhen
Transfers

Manchester United Already Lining Up Move For Star Striker

By Alex Wallace
Timber
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag Eyeing Eredivisie Talent As Manchester United New Signings

By Alex Wallace
Fred Manchester United
Opinions

Fred’s Incredible Resurgence Under Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
Opinions

Alejandro Garnacho Can Be A Future Manchester United Superstar

By Alex Wallace
Erik Ten Hag
Opinions

Erik Ten Hag Tactically Outclasses Pep Guardiola as Manchester United Beat Manchester City

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Marcus Rashford Stuns Manchester City For Manchester United

By Rhys James