Manchester United In Talks To Sign Barcelona's Memphis Depay

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag wants to sign Memphis Depay and talks have begun between all parties.

Manchester United could be seeing the return of a former player this January as the club are in talks to re sign Memphis Depay. Manager Erik Ten Hag is said to be keen on signing Depay.

United parted ways with the attacker some years ago as they sold him to Lyon. The Dutchman would go on to have a great spell at the French side before moving to Barcelona.

It does now seem that Depay’s time in Spain is coming to a close with the European giants prepared to allow him to leave the club, sooner rather than later. United were linked to Depay in the final hours of the summer window.

A new report has suggested that United and Ten Hag in particular remain keen on bringing the forward to Old Trafford. The same report also states that talks are on between all parties involved.

The report that comes from Florian Plettenburg states that Barcelona would even be open to terminating the players contract ahead of the proposed exit. The full report from the German reporter states;

“He [Depay] is also on the list of United. We‘ve been told that Ten Hag can really imagine bringing him back. There is contact between all parties. Barca would even terminate the contract, desperately wants to save the salary.”

