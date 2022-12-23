Manchester United In Talks To Sign Enzo Fernandez & Willing To Trigger Release Clause

Manchester United could be on their way to signing a new midfielder under Erik Ten Hag. The Red Devils are reportedly overtaking Liverpool in the race to sign Enzo Fernandez according to a new report.

Fernandez won the young player of the tournament at the recent Qatar World Cup. The Argentine played a huge part in his countries trophy lifting campaign and is a sought after player, post tournament.

The midfielder has been impressing at Benfica and his departure from the club is almost seen as inevitable. While a mid season exit is not favoured, Fernandez has a release clause.

Liverpool had been earmarked as the favourites to sign the young midfield talent. However, a new report states that United are now overtaking their rivals in the pursuit of the player.

According to a new report that emerged on Friday evening, Bruno Adrade who is regarded as a reliable source reported;

“Manchester United are overtaking Liverpool in the race for Enzo Fernández. There are already ongoing conversations and Red Devils are even willing to trigger the release clause (€120m).”

This news would come as a surprise to many United fans due to the reported lack of funding at the club as the Glazers look to sell.

