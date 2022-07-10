Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Leandro Paredes From PSG

Manchester United are now said to be in talks to sign midfielder Leandro Paredes from PSG following reports on Saturday evening that had suggested United were monitoring the player, states a new report.

United are in the market for midfielders this summer as they continue to negotiate a possible deal for Frenkie De Jong with Barcelona.

De Jong was the priority target for Erik Ten Hag this summer as the Dutch boss is looking to reunite with the midfielder at Old Trafford.

The Dutch international is still said to be reluctant to leave Barcelona this summer as the Spanish giants have offered him a take it or leave deal.

Ten Hag

Ten Hag is said to be growing frustrated with the lack of business being completed by United's hierarchy as the manager wants to build his team for the new campaign.

United have already lined up alternative targets for Ten Hag that are said to include Youri Tielemans of Leicester City and Ruben Neves of Wolves who have both been linked to Old Trafford previously.

According to Sky Italia journalist Angelo Mangiante via news and media outlet The Express;

"talks are 'ongoing' between United and PSG over a deal as Erik ten Hag looks to up the ante in pursuit of new additions.

Mangiante tweeted: "Manchester United are interested in Leo Paredes. Talks ongoing."

Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Leandro Paredes From PSG

