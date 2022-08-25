Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Watford Striker

Manchester United have now reportedly turned their attention to a new attacking target ahead of the closure of the transfer window, with new reports suggesting they have turned their attention to a Watford striker.

United are already pushing and advancing to sign Antony from Ajax however it is well known that Erik Ten Hag wants to add new players to his attacking areas of the pitch. 

Cody Gakpo is another name that has been mentioned heavily ahead of the deadline is just over a weeks time however United could turn to alternatives. 

According to a new report, United are said to be in talks with Watford attacker Joao Pedro who was recently close to joining Newcastle United. 

Joao Pedro

Pedro is a Brazilian striker that is ready to leave Championship side Watford this summer. 

Newcastle were close to finalising a deal however the deal was not completed and the Premier League side signed Alexander Isak instead. 

However a new report from Italian journalist, Nicolo Schira states;

“Manchester United are now in talks to sign Joao Pedro from Watford and have offered the Championship side €35million.”

It seems clear that Pedro would be open to the exit and United would most likely push for the deal if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Joao Pedro
Transfers

Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Watford Striker

By Alex Wallace
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Transfers

Jorge Mendes Enters New Contacts With Napoli For Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace
IMAGO / Sportimage
News

Southampton vs Manchester United | Early Team News | Premier League | St. Mary's Stadium

By Saul Escudero
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

John Barnes On Manchester United Without Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James
Casemiro unveiled at Manchester United
Quotes

Casemiro Confessed Who His Favourite Manchester United Player Was Growing Up

By Saul Escudero
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Offered The Chance To Sign Three-Times Champions League Winner

By Soumyajit Roy
Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw In Full

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Manchester United Superstar 'On The Verge' Of Leaving Club

By Soumyajit Roy