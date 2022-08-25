Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Watford Striker

Manchester United have now reportedly turned their attention to a new attacking target ahead of the closure of the transfer window, with new reports suggesting they have turned their attention to a Watford striker.

United are already pushing and advancing to sign Antony from Ajax however it is well known that Erik Ten Hag wants to add new players to his attacking areas of the pitch.

Cody Gakpo is another name that has been mentioned heavily ahead of the deadline is just over a weeks time however United could turn to alternatives.

According to a new report, United are said to be in talks with Watford attacker Joao Pedro who was recently close to joining Newcastle United.

Pedro is a Brazilian striker that is ready to leave Championship side Watford this summer.

Newcastle were close to finalising a deal however the deal was not completed and the Premier League side signed Alexander Isak instead.

However a new report from Italian journalist, Nicolo Schira states;

“Manchester United are now in talks to sign Joao Pedro from Watford and have offered the Championship side €35million.”

It seems clear that Pedro would be open to the exit and United would most likely push for the deal if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club.

