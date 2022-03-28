Report: Manchester United Are Still In the Race to Sign Aurelien Tchouameni As the Midfielder is Attracted to the Premier League

Manchester United are still said to be in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer as the midfielder is attracted to the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist has been speaking about United once again giving supporters an update on a number of things going on at the club.

One of the updates he has provided is that United are still in the race for Tchouameni as the midfielder is attracted by a move to the Premier League.

Tchouameni has been linked with a move to a number of European giants this summer including the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool.

Romano said "it is still an open race for Aurelien Tchouameni. He is attracted to the Premier League."

The French international was called up to the France squad for the first time in recent international games and has impressed massively.

Tchouameni has featured alongside Paul Pogba for France and the pair have been an impressive duo at international level.

