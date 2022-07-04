Report: Manchester United In The Race To Sign Matthijs De Ligt This Summer

Manchester United have reportedly joined Premier League rivals, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Dutch international defender, Matthijs De Ligt according to a new report from Italy.

United are in the market for a new central defender this summer and could turn their attention to another one of Erik Ten Hag’s former star players.

The Red Devils are already in negotiations to sign Frenkie De Jong who formerly played under Ten Hag at Ajax as well as also being in talks to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax with the Argentine playing under the manager last season.

De Jong is said to be waiting on an agreement to be reached between United and Barcelona as he prepares to see where his future is following his holiday.

De Ligt could now be the next player to reunite with Ten Hag at Old Trafford as United are said to be in the race for the defender.

United are currently in a transfer battle with Arsenal over the possible signing of Martinez with the player yet to decide on his next move.

According to Nicolo Schira;

“Not only Chelsea: there are also Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the race to sign Matthijs De Ligt who is ready to leave Juventus in the summer transfer window. Juve still want €90-100M to sell the dutch centre-back.”

