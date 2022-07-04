Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United In The Race To Sign Matthijs De Ligt This Summer

Manchester United have reportedly joined Premier League rivals, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Dutch international defender, Matthijs De Ligt according to a new report from Italy.

United are in the market for a new central defender this summer and could turn their attention to another one of Erik Ten Hag’s former star players.

The Red Devils are already in negotiations to sign Frenkie De Jong who formerly played under Ten Hag at Ajax as well as also being in talks to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax with the Argentine playing under the manager last season.

De Jong is said to be waiting on an agreement to be reached between United and Barcelona as he prepares to see where his future is following his holiday.

Frenkie De Jong & Matthijs De Ligt

De Ligt could now be the next player to reunite with Ten Hag at Old Trafford as United are said to be in the race for the defender. 

United are currently in a transfer battle with Arsenal over the possible signing of Martinez with the player yet to decide on his next move. 

According to Nicolo Schira;

“Not only Chelsea: there are also Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the race to sign Matthijs De Ligt who is ready to leave Juventus in the summer transfer window. Juve still want €90-100M to sell the dutch centre-back.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Frenkie De Jong & Matthijs De Ligt
Transfers

Report: Manchester United In The Race To Sign Matthijs De Ligt This Summer

By Alex Wallace57 seconds ago
Martinez
Quotes

Fabrizio Romano: Erik Ten Hag 'Insisting' Manchester United Sign Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez, Despite Arsenal Competition

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

David Ornstein: Chelsea Considering Move For Cristiano Ronaldo As Manchester United Insist He Is Not For Sale

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Steven Bergwijn
News

Report: Spurs Forward Steven Bergwijn Chooses Ajax Over Manchester United

By Rhys James5 hours ago
christian eriksen
News

Report: Manchester United Aiming To Complete Five Signings This Month Amid Christian Eriksen And Frenkie De Jong Links

By Rhys James6 hours ago
christian eriksen
Transfers

David Ornstein: Christian Eriksen Verbally Agrees To Join Manchester United

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
Alex Telles
Transfers

Alex Telles Could Leave Manchester United | Former Club Porto An Option

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
bruno scott
News

Full List Of International Players That Returned To Manchester United Training On Monday | Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, No Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace8 hours ago