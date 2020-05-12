Stretford Paddock
United increasingly confident of sealing Dembele deal

Alex Turk

Manchester United are expected to focus on signing a new striker at the end of the season and could be edging closer to a long-term target.

With Odion Ighalo likely to have played his final game for the club as Shanghai Shenhua demand £20million to let him stay, United could once again be left pretty bare in terms of options upfront.

It seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be targeting a long-term Romelu Lukaku replacement this summer though, in the form of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

In an exclusive from the Daily Star, United are growing increasingly confident of securing a deal potentially worth £60million for the 23-year-old.

The report claims Dembele has informed the Reds that he would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Chelsea and Solskjaer is 'desperate' to secure his services.

United are said to have sent scouts to watch Dembele three times over the past six months and with Lyon missing out on Champions League football, could be in a really good position to snap him up.

The Frenchman was enjoying a good season before the Ligue 1 season was cancelled, scoring 22 goals in all competitions, and could arrive in Manchester to make an instant impact.

With Marcus Rashford set to continue his effective left-wing role and United targeting a new right-winger, as well as the development of Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial is craving for competition down the middle.

Dembele could very well be the man to provide it.

Keep up to date with the latest Manchester United transfer news in Stretford Paddock's Monday Paper Talk:

