Report: Manchester United Interest In Youri Tielemans Is Genuine And Growing

Manchester United are still waiting to learn on what will happen next regarding the future of Frenkie De Jong and so their interest in another target, named as Leicester City's Youri Tielemans is said to be growing, claims a new report.

United have reportedly held an interest in Tielemans for some time however the midfielder is said to be more convinced on a move to Arsenal.

De Jong is still yet to decide on whether he wants to move to United as of yet which has prompted United's interest in Tielemans to reportedly grow due to his lower price tag.

Tielemans is in the final year of his Leicester contract and could even be available for as little as £30million this summer.

However reports had questioned whether United's interest in Tielemans was true in recent weeks.

A new report from journalist, Ben Jacobs has stated that United's interest in the Belgian is true and growing as he reported;

"Manchester United's interest in Tielemans is genuine and growing. He's a far cheaper and less complicated option than Frenkie de Jong. Ten Hag has put him on a midfield shortlist. Tielemans indicated under Ralf Rangnick he didn't want to move to Utd but Ten Hag may revisit."

Tielemans would be a much cheaper alternative and would allow United to free up more budget to sign other possible targets.

