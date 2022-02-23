Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Interested in Signing Bundesliga Star Defender for £20million This Summer

Manchester United are interested in signing a Bundesliga star defender this summer for a price tag of just £20million, according to reports.

United will be looking to strengthen their central defensive options this summer after adding Raphael Varane to their ranks last summer.

According to SportBILD via Sport Witness, United are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund centre back, Manuel Akanji.

Manuel Akanji

United would have to offer "mammoth wages" to bring Akanji to Old Trafford as the report says that he has asked for "double" his current salary of around £4milllion a year to sign a new deal.

The report continues with "Dortmund would like to extend the defender's contract, which is set to expire in 2023".

"That means he will need to sign a new deal this summer or be sold, Dortmund are keen to avoid him leaving for free next year."

Akanji has featured 18 times for Dortmund this season in the Bundesliga and Ralf Rangnick would be 'keen' to bring the defender to Old Trafford this summer.

